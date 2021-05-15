Lori Loughlin and Husband Ask Permission From Court to Travel to Mexico

Celebrity

The ‘Full House’ alum and Mossimo Giannulli, who have completed their prison sentences for their roles in the college admissions scandal, are seeking approval to travel to San Jose del Cabo this June.

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin and her husband clearly need a vacation after completing their prison sentences. The "Full House" alum and Mossimo Giannulli, who have been released from jail after being involved in the college admissions scandal, reportedly are asking permission from court to travel to Mexico.

The married couple is seeking approval to take a trip to San Jose del Cabo next month. In legal documents obtained by Radar, it was stated that they want to travel from June 16 to June 21 "to spend time with her family."

On the reason why the court should fulfill the request, Loughlin claimed that she has been abiding by the conditions of their supervised releases. "Ms. Loughlin has remained in compliance during her term of supervised release. According to the Central District of California, Ms. Loughlin has presented respectfully and cooperatively in all interactions with her Probation Officer," the document read, per Page Six.

TMZ, on the other hand, divulged that the former "Fuller House" star and her fashion designer husband have been granted permission from their respective probation officers to leave the United States. Thus, they only need the judge's blessing.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded guilty to forking out 500,000 to help their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli secure places at the University of Southern California. She was then sentenced to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Her husband, on the other hand, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin was released from jail in late December 2020. She has also paid her fine and completed her community service. As for Giannulli, he became a free man in early April this year. He has also satisfied his fine and is reportedly "actively working on completing his community service requirement."