Kacey Musgraves Recalls Feeling Lonely and Broken Before Calling Off Marriage to Ruston Kelly

When reflecting on her divorce from her ex-husband, the 'Golden Hour' hitmaker opens up that she is 'crumbling' while being 'on top of the world' with her career in music.

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kacey Musgraves has opened up more about her divorce from Ruston Kelly. Ten months after filing for a divorce from the country musician, the "Golden Hour" singer got candid about feeling "lonely" and "broken" before she made the decision to call off their marriage.

Gracing the June/July cover of Elle magazine, the 32-year-old shared in her profile story how she really felt near the end of her marriage to her ex-husband. Hitting the peak after winning four Grammy Awards in 2019, she told the publication, "I felt, in many ways, on top of the world in my career. But in my personal life, I felt like I was dying inside. I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken."

As she reflected on the bittersweet moment, Kacey said, "If you would've told me the night of the Grammys, 'Hey, in two years, you're going to be divorced and have a whole 'nother album written,' I would have been like, 'F**k off. No. No way.' " After her divorce was official, the "Keep It to Yourself" singer admitted, "It was hard to not feel like I was in some ways a failure." She added, "There's nothing more shameful than staying somewhere where you don't fit anymore."

During the interview, the "Space Cowboy" hitmaker spilled that her marriage got worse after the COVID-19 pandemic kept them isolated at home together. "I could have coasted for another couple of years," she stated, "just not paying attention to my feelings or not really dealing with some things." However, the quarantine made her realize that she "would love to meet the person who makes a very insane life decision and is just fine from then on."

This was not the first time Kacey talked about her marriage breakdown. Back in February, she admitted in an interview that it "just simply didn't work." She told GQ magazine, "It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work." She added, "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed. I think I live best by myself. I think it's okay to realize that."

The former couple has since moved on. The "Follow Your Arrow" songstress is rumored to have a romantic relationship with Dr. Gerald Onuoha, while her 32-year-old ex-husband is dating Tori Barnes.