Prince Harry Says Pleas for Help Amid Meghan Markle's Struggles Were Met With Silence by His Family

WENN/John Rainford Celebrity

In the second episode of his and Oprah Winfrey's new docuseries, the Duke of Sussex recalls how the racist attack on his then-girlfriend Meghan awakened painful memories of his mother's death.

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry, who previously said that he stepped down as a senior member of the British royal family for the sake of his own family, has opened up more about what prompted him to make the decision. On his and Oprah Winfrey's new docuseries "The Me You Can't See" that launches on Friday, May 21, the royal redhead reveals that his requests to his family for help amid Meghan Markle's struggles "were met with total silence or total neglect."

In the second episode of the Apple TV+ unscripted series, the soon-to-be-father of two first recalls the racist attack by British press on his then-girlfriend Meghan after they went public about their romance back in 2016. "Within the first eight days of our relationship being made public was when they said, 'Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton' and that her 'exotic DNA will be thickening the royal blood,' " he shares.

Harry says seeing the flashing of cameras made his "blood boil" and reminded him of how his late mother Princess Diana was treated by the press. "I felt completely helpless," the 36-year-old admits.

But it was his family's total ignorance of his and Meghan's struggles which became the last straw. "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect," the Duke of Sussex divulges. "We spent four years trying to make it work, we did everything we possibly could to stay there doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling."

On the docuseries, Harry also reveals that Meghan opened up about her suicidal thoughts to him before they attended a charity event at London's Royal Albert Hall in early 2019, when the duchess was six months pregnant with their son Archie. "Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life," he says.

"The thing that stopped her seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that happened to my mom, and now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her," Harry further shares of Meghan's thought at the time.

While Harry did seek therapy following the scrutiny over his relationship with Meghan, he claims he was "ashamed" to go to his family for help at the time. "Because, to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age can probably relate to, I know I'm not gonna get from my family what I need," he explains.