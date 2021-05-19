 
 

Sinead O'Connor Details Bizarre Terror From Prince in New Memoir

Sinead O'Connor Details Bizarre Terror From Prince in New Memoir
WENN/PNP
Celebrity

The terror allegedly started after the late musician summoned Sinead to his mansion as Prince allegedly 'chastised her for swearing in interviews' among others.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Back in 2013, Sinead O'Connor promised to reveal Prince's problematic behavior and she really did that in her upcoming memoir titled "Rememberings" which is set to be released on June 1. Teasing her new book, Sinead revealed in an interview with The New York Times that the "Little Red Corvette" singer "terrorized" her.

According to Sinead, the terror started after he summoned her to his Hollywood mansion. Prince allegedly "chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight only to thump her with something hard he'd slipped into his pillowcase."

Sinead shared that she tried to sneak out on foot in the middle of the night. However, the musician was said to stalk the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer "with his car." He allegedly "leapt out and chased her around the highway."

"You've got to be crazy to be a musician, but there's a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women," Sinead said in the new interview.

  See also...

Prior to this, Sinead talked about the alleged terror during a 2007 interview with The London Mirror. "He invited me to his house in Los Angeles and started to give out to me for swearing in interviews," Sinead, who collaborated with Prince for "Nothing Compares 2 U", said at the time. "When I told him to go [bleep] himself he got very upset and became quite threatening, physically. I ended up having to escape."

Of Prince's dimultive build, Sinead said, "He can pack a punch. A few blows were exchanged. All I could do was spit. I spat on him quite a bit."

That wasn't the only time Sinead mentioned the matter. She spoke about the alleged dust-up in a 2014 interview with a Norweigian radio station. Additionally, she talked about it during a 2019 appearance on "Good Morning Britain".

In Sinead's upcoming memoir, The New York Times claimed that she denies an alleged relationship with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis but confirms one with Peter Gabriel. "To discover the profane term she assigns to their affair, you'll have to read it," the newspaper teased.

You can share this post!

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Kim Kardashian Gets Real Why She Is 'Hesitant' Telling Her Kids About Kris Humphries
Related Posts
Biggest Controversies Plaguing Grammy Awards Over the Years

Biggest Controversies Plaguing Grammy Awards Over the Years

Sinead O'Connor Asks Fans to Pray for Son After 'Hideous Day From Hell'

Sinead O'Connor Asks Fans to Pray for Son After 'Hideous Day From Hell'

Sinead O'Connor Checks Into Rehab for 'Trauma and Addiction'

Sinead O'Connor Checks Into Rehab for 'Trauma and Addiction'

Sinead O'Connor Left 'Starving' as She's Battling Crippling Agoraphobia

Sinead O'Connor Left 'Starving' as She's Battling Crippling Agoraphobia

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal