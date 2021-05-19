Sinead O'Connor Details Bizarre Terror From Prince in New Memoir

WENN/PNP Celebrity

The terror allegedly started after the late musician summoned Sinead to his mansion as Prince allegedly 'chastised her for swearing in interviews' among others.

AceShowbiz - Back in 2013, Sinead O'Connor promised to reveal Prince's problematic behavior and she really did that in her upcoming memoir titled "Rememberings" which is set to be released on June 1. Teasing her new book, Sinead revealed in an interview with The New York Times that the "Little Red Corvette" singer "terrorized" her.

According to Sinead, the terror started after he summoned her to his Hollywood mansion. Prince allegedly "chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight only to thump her with something hard he'd slipped into his pillowcase."

Sinead shared that she tried to sneak out on foot in the middle of the night. However, the musician was said to stalk the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer "with his car." He allegedly "leapt out and chased her around the highway."

"You've got to be crazy to be a musician, but there's a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women," Sinead said in the new interview.

Prior to this, Sinead talked about the alleged terror during a 2007 interview with The London Mirror. "He invited me to his house in Los Angeles and started to give out to me for swearing in interviews," Sinead, who collaborated with Prince for "Nothing Compares 2 U", said at the time. "When I told him to go [bleep] himself he got very upset and became quite threatening, physically. I ended up having to escape."

Of Prince's dimultive build, Sinead said, "He can pack a punch. A few blows were exchanged. All I could do was spit. I spat on him quite a bit."

That wasn't the only time Sinead mentioned the matter. She spoke about the alleged dust-up in a 2014 interview with a Norweigian radio station. Additionally, she talked about it during a 2019 appearance on "Good Morning Britain".

In Sinead's upcoming memoir, The New York Times claimed that she denies an alleged relationship with the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis but confirms one with Peter Gabriel. "To discover the profane term she assigns to their affair, you'll have to read it," the newspaper teased.