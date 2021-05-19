 
 

Kim Kardashian Gets Real Why She Is 'Hesitant' Telling Her Kids About Kris Humphries

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of the long-running reality series, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admits she is 'not ready' for her children to learn about her past just yet.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian worries about discussing her past with her young children. In a sneak peek of her hit reality show's final season, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star got honest about the reason why she is "hesitant" to talk about Kris Humphries with her four kids.

In the clip from an upcoming episode, the SKIMS founder shared with Scott Disick that "recently [her] kids have asked to watch the show." She said, "But, I'm really hesitant. I think just because I'm going to have to - me, personally, I'll have to [explain] a lot." She then made an example of her previous marriage to the NBA player by saying, "I don't really want to explain, like, who Kris Humphries is."

Scott in return pointed out, "But that is your life, that is your past. At some point, they're going to be interested in seeing everything." The New York native further noted that their curious children "are either going to [watch] it without us or with us." That prompted Kim to admit, "I get that. I'd rather do it with [them]. I'd rather be that parent. But I'm just not ready for the kids to see it yet."

Elaborating further on her stance, Kim reasoned, "I mean it's kind of crazy that when we announced that we were gonna stop [the show], that [Kourtney Kardashian] told Mason, and like he really didn't have any reaction like it doesn't mean anything to him." The reality show star told Scott, "You know, but, the kids were such a big part of the show."

Scott then quipped, "Alright, because they were born into it. If we were born with cameras around, we wouldn't know the difference either." The 37-year-old TV personality added, "It must be crazy though to be a kid and not even really realize that you're on 'The Truman Show'."

Elsewhere in the confessional interview, Kim was also asked whether her 7-year-old daughter North has ever watched the reality series. To the question, she shook her head and shared, "She sees it's a popular TikTok where they do the crying scene from Bora Bora. Pretty much all of my crying scenes." She added, "So she sees that and she'll come in and go, 'Mom, I lost my earrings.' She will, like, do that as a joke and I'm just like, 'You have no idea what that is.' "

