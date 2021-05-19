 
 

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

After a 2019 photo of Andrea as a bride spark claims she has broken the rules, the State of Chihuahua's tourism office clarifies that the 2020 winner was not actually married.

AceShowbiz - Andrea Meza did not broke Miss Universe' major rule. Just hours after she claimed the coveted 2020 title, the beauty pageant winner got entangled in a controversy due to a surfacing 2019 photo in which she depicted a stunning bride. While many thought it was an indication she is secretly married, she insisted that it was just a prank.

Responding to the controversy, the 26-year-old clarified that the photo was part of her work as the official tourism brand ambassador for the State of Chihuahua. In an interview with The Insider, she added, "Back then, I was not in any pageant. I just posted the picture making fun of the situation. We thought it was funny to prank our friends by only writing the date on the caption."

Andrea went on to admit she found the whole situation funny. "It's funny because the guy that is with me, he's the youngest brother of one of my best friends," the software engineer/model said as referring to Mexican model Jorge Saenz. "He's 21. He's just a kid. And it's funny because everyone is taking it very seriously."

On her positive attitude towards the controversy, Andrea wisely pointed out, "People like to search on our pasts and try to find something to create scandal." She continued explaining, "It happened when I won the state contests. It happened when I won the nationals, and I know it's going to keep happening."

Chihuahua's tourism office has since backed Andrea's statement. Posting a photo of Andrea and Jorge as bride and groom on its official Instagram page, it clarified in the caption, "THIS PHOTO IS PART OF A PROMOTION CAMPAIGN FOR WEDDINGS IN COPPER CANYON CHIHUAHUA, ANDREA IS NOT MARRIED."

Andrea's modeling partner Jorge has also stressed that the two of them were not married. "People, my photo with @andreamezamx is just shooting for @ahchihuahua. Please stop with your messages and threats," he wrote in his Instagram Story. "That photo is from 2019, and it is not edited. It was just a joke. Check @achihuahua profile."

Jorge Saenz's IG Story

Jorge Saenz set record straight on wedding rumors plaguing Andrea Meza.

Andrea was crowned as the 69th Miss Universe at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday, May 16. Succeeding 2019 winner Zozibini Tunzi, she beaten first runner-up Miss Brazil Julia Gama and second runner-up Miss Peru Janick Maceta for the title. In her final statement, she addressed the topic of changing beauty standards.

