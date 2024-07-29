Sinead O'Connor's Cause of Death Revealed: Chronic Disease and Asthma

Cover Images/Stockpix/INFphoto.com Celebrity

One year after the 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker passed away, her death certificate discloses the underlying health issues that led to her untimely demise.

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor's official cause of death has been unveiled a year after her passing. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's death certificate, obtained by the Irish Independent, reveals that she succumbed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. The certificate notes she was also suffering from a low-grade lower respiratory tract infection.

O'Connor's husband, John Reynolds, registered her death in London on July 24, 2024. The singer had passed away in her London home the day before after being found "unresponsive" by authorities.

The South London coroner's office had ruled in January that O'Connor's death was due to natural causes. Police had initially treated her passing as suspicious but later determined there was no foul play.

O'Connor had struggled with mental health issues for much of her life, including PTSD and depression. In 2022, her 17-year-old son Shane O'Connor took his own life.

The Irish singer's passing at age 56 prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes. She is survived by three children, including daughter Roisin Waters.

Known for her powerful vocals, close-cropped haircut, and outspoken political views, O'Connor made her mark with her debut album "The Lion and the Cobra" in 1987. Her 1990 masterpiece "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got" featured the global hit "Nothing Compares 2 U" and other enduring favorites.