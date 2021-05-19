Steve Martin Among Stars Paying Tribute to Late Actor Charles Grodin

WENN Celebrity

The 'Lonely Guy' actor remembers his late co-star in a tribute post, describing the latter as 'one of the funniest people' he'd ever met following news of his passing.

May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Steve Martin and Albert Brooks are leading tributes to Charles Grodin following news of the actor's death on Tuesday (18May21).

Grodin lost his battle with cancer at his home in Connecticut and Martin, his co-star in 1984 comedy "The Lonely Guy", was quick to offer his respects.

"So sad to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met...," he tweeted, while Brooks called Grodin a "brilliant comedy actor," adding, "I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature Real Life and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck."

"I loved Charles Grodin so much," tweeted Kathy Griffin. "He would bust my b**ls and give me so much s**t in a way that left me no choice but to giggle with glee. Never mean spirited, just quick and brilliant."

She also posted a video clip of Grodin calling Fox News anchor Sean Hannity a "fascist."

There were also social media tributes from Paul Reiser, Billy Eichner, Eric Stonestreet, Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, and Rob Schneider, who tweeted, "In my opinion, the funniest performance ever given by an Actor in a Hollywood movie was Charles Grodin in 'The Heartbreak Kid!' He once told me that 'If you like that movie too much, I worry about you.' Clearly Charles spent too much time in therapy. Thank you for ALL the LAUGHS!"

Meanwhile, "Frozen" star Josh Gad added, "No, not #CharlesGrodin. Rest In Peace Legend. Thank you for every gift you gave us, especially the masterpiece that is Midnight Run."