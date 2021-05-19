Oprah Winfrey Recalls Her 'Knees Knocking' as She's So Nervous When Meeting Tina Turner

WENN Celebrity

The former daytime talk show host remembers being starstruck during her meeting with the 'Proud Mary' singer as she describes it as an out-of-body experience.

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey had an "out-of-body experience" when she shared the stage with her heroine Tina Turner. The media mogul admits she was "so out of her own comfort zone" when she spent time with the "Proud Mary" singer and quipped that "maybe she was near death and didn't know it" because she was so in awe of being with the singer.

She said, "I've heard many people describe being out of body as some kind of near-death experience, so maybe I was near death and didn't know it ... I remember thinking, 'Oh, knees knocking,' that's actually a thing that happens, so let me keep my knees apart, so they don't shake together. I have never been so out-of-body, so out of my own comfort zone, out of my realm of what is normal for me."

Oprah has described it as "one of the most memorable moments of her life."

Speaking with Clive Davis at his virtual Grammy bash, she admitted that she managed to calm down for the last minute and 36 seconds, adding, "I saw the stadium for the first time. I could see her for the first time, and it's still one of the most memorable moments of my life - and most nervous."

Tina Turner is among the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees along with Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, singer-songwriter Carole King, and Todd Rundgren.

Also there will be additional recognition for electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, spoken-word poet Gil Scott-Heron, and bluesman Charley Patton in the early influence award category, while late music impresario Clarence Avant is the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun award.