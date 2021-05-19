 
 

Emma Stone Still Finds It Surreal She Received Oscar From Childhood Crush Leonardo DiCaprio

Emma Stone Still Finds It Surreal She Received Oscar From Childhood Crush Leonardo DiCaprio
WENN
Celebrity

The 'La La land' actress recalls being blown away when she received an Oscar from 'the love of [her] life' as she reminisces her Best Actress win at the 2017 Academy Awards.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio is all Emma Stone thinks about when she reminisces about her 2017 Oscar win.

The "La La Land" star was presented with the Best Actress honour for the hit movie musical by DiCaprio, and she couldn't contain her excitement because she had harboured a huge crush on the "Titanic" icon since she was a kid.

Sharing her memory of winning the Academy Award, she said, "Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind 'cause it was him. And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven-and-a-half times in theatres.' "

"He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like, 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, 'This is officially the most surreal moment of my life.' I could not believe it."

However, Stone fears DiCaprio finds her a bit strange as she has greeted him like a friend ever since, even though they don't really know each other.

  See also...

"I think he probably thinks I'm a little weird, 'cause whenever I see him, I'm kind of like, 'Hey, how's it going?' You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something."

"He's very sweet though. But that was truly, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him (presenting me with the Oscar)."

Stone is still a big fan of the "lovely" DiCaprio, who she admires "so much" as a "fantastic" actor, but there are times when she cannot believe her career highlight coincided with the meeting of her childhood idol.

She added on "The Jess Cagle Show", "It was the fact that it was someone that I had grown up watching and that I admired so much..."

"And I'd watched him in everything. And then that moment where it's like kind of..., such a surreal moment as an actor anyway (winning an Oscar). So it just compounded it. And I don't know, it still feels like it didn't really occur because... it was him there."

You can share this post!

Pink Embarrassed for Being 'Very Aggressive' When Running Into Steve Buscemi

Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over 'Inherently Dangerous' Vagina Candle After Alleged Explosion
Related Posts
Report: Emma Stone Quietly Welcomes First Child With Husband Dave McCary

Report: Emma Stone Quietly Welcomes First Child With Husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Gave Up Oscar Nomination for 'The Favourite' Co-Star Olivia Colman

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Gave Up Oscar Nomination for 'The Favourite' Co-Star Olivia Colman

Emma Stone Spotted Staying Active While Pregnant With First Child

Emma Stone Spotted Staying Active While Pregnant With First Child

Emma Stone to Help Raise Fund for Beirut Recovery Effort by Auctioning Off 2015 Oscars Dress

Emma Stone to Help Raise Fund for Beirut Recovery Effort by Auctioning Off 2015 Oscars Dress

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction