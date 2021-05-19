 
 

Pink Embarrassed for Being 'Very Aggressive' When Running Into Steve Buscemi

Pink Embarrassed for Being 'Very Aggressive' When Running Into Steve Buscemi
WENN
Celebrity

The 'So What' hitmaker believes the 'Reservoir Dog' actor hated her following their awkward encounter where she claimed she made him uncomfortable with her 'very aggressive' approach.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Pink spent 20 years convinced Steve Buscemi hated her after ambushing the actor on the street in New York before she found fame.

The "So What" hitmaker, real name Alecia Moore, was so excited to cross paths with the "Reservoir Dogs" star and share how his 1992 movie character Mr. Pink partly inspired her stage name, she could tell Buscemi wasn't too amused.

"To be fair, I ran at him on a New York street," she recalled on America's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". "I physically - I'm like a hummingbird with my love. I'm very aggressive."

"I remember I was dressed in, like, a silver ensemble and I had short pink hair and a tongue ring and I (was like), 'You're Steve Buscemi and you're Mr. Pink and I'm Pink and you're Pink and I'm going to be so famous and I just love you (sic)!' "

"And he's like, 'What the f**k?' He was like, 'Ahhh...!' I would've reacted that way too. I was a lot."

Pink and Buscemi haven't met since, but the awkward encounter left the singer so embarrassed.

  See also...

"I mean, all this time, for like 20 years, I was like, 'That guy hates me!' " she laughed.

Pink will be pleased to know Buscemi never held a grudge and instead feared he had come off as rude as he had been preoccupied at the time, preparing to meet Sir Paul McCartney.

Buscemi recounted the run-in during an early 2020 appearance on "The Tonight Show", saying, "I remember she did say her name was Pink. She said, 'I'm Pink and I have an album coming out soon.' This was like, 20 years ago."

"And she said, 'I got my name sort of because of your character in Reservoir Dogs.' And it was very flattering - this was Pink... but I didn't know who she was (back then)."

"I don't even know if I said anything to her," he confessed, admitting he was already "so anxious and nervous" in the moment.

"And later, of course, you know, I find out who Pink is and I love her," he said. "And I just always felt bad because I hope she didn't think I was being rude or was not interested."

You can share this post!

Jana Kramer: Mike Caussin's Infidelity Was Bad enough I Had No Choice but to File for Divorce

Emma Stone Still Finds It Surreal She Received Oscar From Childhood Crush Leonardo DiCaprio
Related Posts
Pink Determined to Keep Her Family Intact Despite Challenges

Pink Determined to Keep Her Family Intact Despite Challenges

Pink 'Humbled' to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink 'Humbled' to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink Rewrites Her Will Thinking She Couldn't Survive 'Scary' COVID-19 Battle

Pink Rewrites Her Will Thinking She Couldn't Survive 'Scary' COVID-19 Battle

Pink Lands in Hospital After Fracturing Her Ankle

Pink Lands in Hospital After Fracturing Her Ankle

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet