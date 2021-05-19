 
 

Ryan Reynolds Signs Deal to Turn Soccer Takeover Into Docu-Series

Ryan Reynolds Signs Deal to Turn Soccer Takeover Into Docu-Series
WENN
TV

The 'Deadpool' actor and his business partner Rob McElhenney are developing a television documentary series to chronicle their journey as the owners of a professional soccer club.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are inviting fans behind the scenes of their takeover of a struggling Welsh soccer team by turning the new challenge into a TV docuseries.

The "Deadpool" star and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-creator McElhenney became the unexpected new owners of Wrexham AFC last year (20), and as they attempt to turn the fifth division National League club into top-flight challengers, they have signed a two-season deal with bosses at the Disney-owned cable network FX to chronicle the transformation.

"Welcome to Wrexham" will follow "Rob and Ryan's crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it."

FX's original programming president, Nick Grad, shares in a statement, "Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the 'Red Dragons' in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham."

  See also...

"Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club."

Both Reynolds and McElhenney will serve as executive producers on the project.

A launch date has yet to be revealed.

Other details are also still sketchy, but Ryan Reynolds previously said he turned to retired soccer star David Beckham to ask for advice on how to run a professional soccer team.

You can share this post!

Emma Stone Still Finds It Surreal She Received Oscar From Childhood Crush Leonardo DiCaprio

Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over 'Inherently Dangerous' Vagina Candle After Alleged Explosion
Most Read
'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!
TV

'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: 'WandaVision' And 'To All The Boys' Win Big - See Full Winner List

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Rachel Bilson 'More than Willing' to Be a Part of 'The O.C.' Reboot

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

Courtney Love Shames Lily James for Starring in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

Graham McTavish 'Having a Lot of Fun' Joining the Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted