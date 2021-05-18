 
 

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 818 Tequila Launch in Los Angeles by Driving Its Delivery Truck

During the promotional event, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star visits some stores such as Bevmo in Van Nuys and one of the many Ralph's grocery store locations.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner had her own unique way to celebrate her recent achievement. When launching her 818 tequila brand in Los Angeles, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star got behind the wheel of its big delivery truck.

On Monday, May 17, the 25-year-old beauty could be seen driving the truck that read, "Kenny's Tequila Delivery Service" on the front and sides of it. She stopped by many stores such as Bevmo in Van Nuys and one of the many Ralph's grocery store locations to check out the 818 display.

In the promotional event, Kendall treated fans to 818 marchandise, including hats and shirts, which were thrown from inside the vehicle. For the outing, she opted to go with white long-sleeve top, straight leg jeans and a navy blue 818 vest with a "Kenny" patch. She completed her look by wearing a black face mask.

Kendall first announced the launch of her 818 Tequila brand in mid-February. Posting videos and photos of the drink, she wrote, "for almost 4 years i've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING."

"3.5 years later i think we've done it," the older sister of Kylie Jenner went on to gush. "this is all we've been drinking for the last year and i can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon."

Just less than 24 hours after the announcement, however, Kendall was accused of cultural appropriation by many on Twitter. One user in particular argued, "Something about Kendall Jenner making tequila rubs me the wrong way..like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots."

"Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it '818 tequila' is GENTRIFICATION," another troll raged. "The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support."

