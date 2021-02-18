Kendall Jenner Draws Backlash Over Her Tequila Brand Less Than 24 Hours After the Launch

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is accused of 'taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off [their] traditions and agricultural business' after releasing her tequila brand called 818.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner's new venture into the liquor world was not met with positive reactions from many. Less than 24 hours after she launched her own brand of tequila called 818, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star already drew backlash on social media.

On Tuesday, February 16, the 25-year-old first shared on Instagram several clips documenting her celebrations and photos of the products. "for almost 4 years i've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING," she detailed in the caption of her post.

"3.5 years later i think we've done it," the older sister of Kylie Jenner further raved. "this is all we've been drinking for the last year and i can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon."

Kendall's announcement led to online accusations of her exploiting Mexican culture, which she has no relation with. One Twitter user argued, "Something about Kendall Jenner making tequila rubs me the wrong way..like the idea of white celebrities taking from local Mexican artisans and profiting off our traditions and agricultural business yet only visit Cabos and Puerto Vallarta for vacation spots."

"Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it '818 tequila' is GENTRIFICATION," another critic raged. "The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support."

A third one pointed out, "The annoying part for me is how @KendallJenner has 0 knowledge of the Mexican culture behind tequila. She said it took her 4 years to create the best tasting tequila." Meanwhile, one in particular stated, "I'm laughing that Kendall Jenner spent 4 years making her tequila and the words are placed wrong. Wtf is 'blanco tequila' lol."

Kendal Jenner was accused of cultural appropriation for launching her 818 tequila brand.

Despite the heat, Kendall still got plenty of support from her fans. An individual said, "People really never miss an opportunity to hate kendal jenner. just let her do her thing." Another penned, "[The Rock] & George Clooney can have tequila brands, no one bats an eyelid but @KendallJenner comes out with one and all of a sudden it's cultural apporopriation. Why were the men not given the same criticism and hate."