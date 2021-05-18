Dominic West's Wife Insists They Are 'Totally Devoted to Each Other' After Lily James Scandal

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

Opening up about the 'ups and downs' of her marriage with the 'Affair' actor, Catherine FitzGerald recalls the moment she first met her husband and says that they 'had a wonderful love affair.'

AceShowbiz - Dominic West's wife has opened up about their marriage's "ups and downs." Although "The Affair" actor got caught in a PDA scandal with Lily James in 2020, Catherine FitzGerald continued to insist that she and her husband were "totally devoted to each other."

In an interview with the Irish Independent published on Sunday, May 16, the 49-year-old recalled her love story with "The Pursuit of Love" star. She told the publication, "We had a wonderful love affair." Addressing the highs and lows of their marriage, she said, "It's had its ups and downs of course, like everybody, but we are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together."

Elsewhere in the interview, Catherine recalled the moment she first met Dominic at Trinity College Dublin. "I had a tiny room on campus, and Dominic had a garret flat on the top floor of a building on Mountjoy Square," she shared. "It was falling down but you could get out onto the roof and sit on the hot slates - it was a lovely summer that year - and we would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance."

"We had all the time in the world to explore the pubs and back streets and walk the canal," the mother of four recounted. While she had an "instant attraction" to Dominic, they ended up splitting. "But at the end of the summer, I left him, and he has not let me forget it! But I couldn't have settled down with him right then forever," she dished. "That would not have been a good idea for either of us."

Catherine and Dominic reunited in the early 2000s, and the two got married in June 2010. "By then I was about 32 and I had decided to put everything into my work but falling in love was wonderful," the landscape designer told Irish Independent. "There's something about having lived a full life before settling down - I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto."

In October 2020, Catherine was left speechless by Dominic's affair with Lily. After PDA photos of her husband canoodling with the "Cinderella" actress during a trip to Rome surfaced, she was said to be "shocked, heartbroken and devastated." Still, they put a united front and declared, "Our marriage is strong and we're still very much together."