 
 

Margot Robbie Praises 'Exceptional' Peter Capaldi for Adding 'Gravitas' to 'The Suicide Squad'

Margot Robbie Praises 'Exceptional' Peter Capaldi for Adding 'Gravitas' to 'The Suicide Squad'
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The Harley Quinn depicter raves over the former 'Doctor Who' actor who joins the star-studded cast of James Gunn's upcoming DC anti-hero movie as The Thinker.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie has credited "exceptional actor" Peter Capaldi for bringing "gravitas" to "The Suicide Squad".

The 63-year-old actor will star in the DC Extended Universe sequel as The Thinker and Margot - who reprises the role of Harley Quinn in the film - is convinced the former "Doctor Who" actor will do "justice" to the part.

"The character is definitely done justice," Margot told Den of Geek. "He's such an exceptional actor and he's such a lovely guy ... It's funny, it's a huge cast, but we really all did do a lot together. I don't want to give away anything, so I won't tell you what to expect, but he brings gravitas to the role."

  See also...

Peter joins stars such as Idris Elba, John Cena, and Sylvester Stallone in James Gunn's flick and previously explained how he loved the "positive and warm" atmosphere on set.

"I've just got to say what an amazing experience it was, in regards of (director James Gunn) and all of (my co-stars)," he said. "You know, the atmosphere on that set was so positive and what a warm, wonderful supportive place to be."

"Not everyone has been in a big superhero movie, even if they've been Doctor Who or anything like that. So to walk on to a set like that can be quite intimidating. But the welcome that (everybody) provided was just fantastic."

The movie is a soft reboot of David Ayer's 2016 movie "Suicide Squad" which starred Will Smith and Jared Leto. The two actors were not brought back for the upcoming project.

You can share this post!

Lisa Kudrow and Patricia Heaton Celebrating as Sons Graduate From USC

Olivia Rodrigo Admits She's Worried Disney Role Might Hinder Music Career
Related Posts
First 'The Suicide Squad' Full Trailer Features Dirty Jokes, Gory Scenes and Unlikely Heroes

First 'The Suicide Squad' Full Trailer Features Dirty Jokes, Gory Scenes and Unlikely Heroes

John Cena Got Sick From Filming 'Most Difficult Stunt' for 'The Suicide Squad'

John Cena Got Sick From Filming 'Most Difficult Stunt' for 'The Suicide Squad'

Sylvester Stallone Officially Added to 'The Suicide Squad'

Sylvester Stallone Officially Added to 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn Warns 'Suicide Squad' Fans to Not Get Attached to Star-Studded Cast

James Gunn Warns 'Suicide Squad' Fans to Not Get Attached to Star-Studded Cast

Most Read
Bruce Willis, John Travolta Reunite for 'Paradise City' While '365 Days' Main Cast Return for Sequel
Movie

Bruce Willis, John Travolta Reunite for 'Paradise City' While '365 Days' Main Cast Return for Sequel

Zack Snyder Hopes Warner Brothers Cave in to Fan Pressure for More DC Movies

Zack Snyder Hopes Warner Brothers Cave in to Fan Pressure for More DC Movies

Zack Snyder Unveils His Scrapped Green Lantern for 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Unveils His Scrapped Green Lantern for 'Justice League'

Robbie Williams Set to Play Himself in Biopic 'Better Man'

Robbie Williams Set to Play Himself in Biopic 'Better Man'

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'

'Spiral' Debuts Atop Box Office as Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Burns Out

'Spiral' Debuts Atop Box Office as Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Burns Out

'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer

'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room

Sharon Stone Powerless to Halt 'Basic Instinct' Director's Cut

Sharon Stone Powerless to Halt 'Basic Instinct' Director's Cut

Margot Robbie Praises 'Exceptional' Peter Capaldi for Adding 'Gravitas' to 'The Suicide Squad'

Margot Robbie Praises 'Exceptional' Peter Capaldi for Adding 'Gravitas' to 'The Suicide Squad'