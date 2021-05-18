Mel B's New Boyfriend Is Her 'Good Friend From Way Back'

Instagram Celebrity

While the Spice Girls member still keeps the identity of her new boyfriend secret, the former Scary Spice offers a clue that her beau is an old acquaintance.

AceShowbiz - Mel B is dating a "very kind" friend from her past after she spent 18 months avoiding personal contact with anyone outside of her immediate family.

The Spice Girls singer - who divorced Stephen Belafonte in 2017 amidst allegations he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during their relationship, claims which he has denied - recently revealed she has found love again and though she insisted she wants to keep her personal life "private" now, she's very happy with her "very, very kind" new lover.

She said, "I'm with someone who's very kind. Very, very kind. And more than anything we're really good friends from way back."

Asked if it's someone from her native Leeds, where show now lives, she laughed, "I'm not telling you! It's private! Please, everything else is out in the open. Jesus!" And she bursts out laughing.

The 45-year-old star admitted it took a long time for her to trust anyone again following the end of her marriage.

She told The Guardian newspaper, "For a good year and a half I couldn't even bear for somebody to stand near me or be hugged. Apart from hugging my kids and my family, anything else would make me feel traumatised. I was like, well, if I don't touch anybody and don't let anybody come near me, I'll be OK. You can't live like that."

"But the trust issue is always going to be there."

"It takes someone who is going to understand and be compassionate and take everything super-super-slow."