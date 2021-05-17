 
 

Moneybagg Yo Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart With 'A Gangsta's Pain'

Music

'A Gangsta's Pain' bounces back to the top of the chart after earning 61,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to MRC Data.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo's "A Gangsta's Pain" has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart as this week is considered a quiet one with no albums debut in the top 10 for the first time in two months. "A Gangsta's Pain" bounces back to the top of the chart after earning 61,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 12, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, almost all of them were earned from streaming activity as SEA units comprise 60,000. That aside, the album's 61,000 units marked the second-lowest total for a weekly No. 1 album in 2021. The first one is Taylor Swift when she earned 56,000 units for "Evermore" back in January.

Back to this week's chart, Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" rises from No. 3 to No. 2 with 52,000 equivalent album units earned. DJ Khaled's former leader "Khaled Khaled" falls from No. 1 to No. 3 in its second week with 46,000 units. Justin Bieber's former leader "Justice" is a non-mover at No. 4 with 38,000 units.

  See also...

Trailing behind at No. 5 is Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia". The album rises from No. 7 to No. 5 after earning 36,000 equivalent album units. Rod Wave's "SoulFly" stays steady at No. 6 with 32,000 equivalent album units earned. Meanwhile, Young Thug's "Slime Language 2" project plummets 2 rangs from No. 5 to No. 7 with just over 31,000 units.

Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" is stationary at No. 8 with 31,000 units. The Weeknd's "After Hours" is also steady at No. 9 with 29,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" that ascends from No. 11 to No. 10 with 27,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "A Gangsta's Pain" - Moneybagg Yo (61,000 units)
  2. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (52,000 units)
  3. "Khaled Khaled" - DJ Khaled (46,000 units)
  4. "Justice" - Justin Bieber (38,000 units)
  5. "Future Nostalgia" - Dua Lipa (36,000 units)
  6. "SoulFly" - Rod Wave (32,000 units)
  7. "Slime Language 2" - Young Thug (over 31,000 units)
  8. "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" - Pop Smoke (31,000 units)
  9. "After Hours" - The Weeknd (29,000 units)
  10. "What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs (27,000 units)

