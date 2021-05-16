 
 

Weezer's Big Hit 'Hash Pipe' Originally Given to Ozzy Osbourne

The former Black Sabbath rocker turned down the chance to record 'Hash Pipe' which later became a huge hit when it was released by the Rivers Cuomo-fronted band.

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne almost scored a big hit with Weezer's "Hash Pipe" after Rivers Cuomo offered the track to him.

The former Black Sabbath star asked the singer/songwriter if he had a track he could record and Cuomo thought he had the perfect tune.

"I think it was in 2000, he asked if I had any songs for him, and I just happened to have written Hash Pipe," Rivers tells Guitar World. "I sent it to him, but he didn't end up using it."

"In another reality, it might have been interesting to hear him singing that song."

Ozzy Osbourne himself is adamant to continue making music despite his old age and health issues although his plans for new album were recently put on hold due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"You know the time when I will retire? When I can hear them nail a lid on my box. And then I'll f**king do an encore," the 72-year-old musician said. "I'm the Prince of Darkness." The star also plans to resume his last tour, which was scrapped due to health issues, once the pandemic is over.

"When you feel that audience jumping, it's a better feeling than orgasm. It is the best love affair of my life," he explained. "The party is on, man. I feel honoured people still want to see me."

Wife Sharon Osbourne, who is also Ozzy's manager, additionally insists her husband's health issues won't prevent him returning to the stage. "He may not be able to run up and down like he used to on stage, but it's still about the voice and he's still a funny f**ker," she claimed.

"His voice is his legacy. You hear one note, you know that's Ozzy," she gushes. "Everything you want to say is right there in the music."

