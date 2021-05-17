 
 

Artist of the Week: J. Cole

Artist of the Week: J. Cole
Facebook
Music

The 'Cole World' rapper is off to a bright start as he's gearing up for his next album after his soulful new single 'Interlude' rules numerous music streaming services.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - J. Cole made a wave as he's back with new music. The 36-year-old rapper dropped "Interlude", a soulful hip-hop single with melodic flow from his much-anticipated new studio album. He rapped about his personal struggles and journey to become one of the standouts in the music game.

A follow-up to 2020's single "The Climb Back", the song bowed at No. 1 on the daily U.S. Spotify chart with nearly 2.5 million streams. It also debuted at No. 5 on the Global Spotify chart with over 4 million worldwide opening day streams on the "Music for Everyone" streaming platform.

Overall, the track raked in approximately 8.5 million on-demand audio streams in the first day of release across all prominent streaming services. It ruled the U.S. and Global Apple Music charts and broke into the Top 10 on the all-genre U.S. iTunes listing with respectable interest on the sales front.

  See also...

Both "The Climb Back" and "Interlude" are expected to be included in "The Off-Season". The new project reunited him with longtime producer T-Minus. It's J. Cole's sixth studio installment to follow up his 2018 LP "KOD", which made No. 1 entry on Billboard Hot 200 three years ago.

In a recent interview with Complex, the producer talked about the rapper's vision for the upcoming album, "Cole is tapped into every aspect of the creation of the record. He writes all of his own music, writes all of the songs. He produces, he mixes; he's super involved."

"And at times, he goes through these eras of being focused on some things more than others. But all around, he's just that guy who's very grounded when it comes to the creation of the entire record, which is dope because when I create with him, he's very much directing where he wants the record to go. In most cases, when I work with an artist, I have to do a lot more of the directing."

You can share this post!

Weezer's Big Hit 'Hash Pipe' Originally Given to Ozzy Osbourne

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Related Posts
J. Cole to Show Off Basketball Skills by Signing With Africa League's Rwanda Patriots

J. Cole to Show Off Basketball Skills by Signing With Africa League's Rwanda Patriots

J. Cole Snubbed by NBA YoungBoy After Waiting 8 Hours in Studio

J. Cole Snubbed by NBA YoungBoy After Waiting 8 Hours in Studio

J. Cole Feels 'Blessed' After Welcoming Second Son

J. Cole Feels 'Blessed' After Welcoming Second Son

Noname Rejects J. Cole's 'Leader' Label on Her: I'm Not a Leader

Noname Rejects J. Cole's 'Leader' Label on Her: I'm Not a Leader

Most Read
Rihanna Books Video Shoot for Highly-Anticipated Music Comeback
Music

Rihanna Books Video Shoot for Highly-Anticipated Music Comeback

John Mayer Promises New Album Is Worth the Wait

John Mayer Promises New Album Is Worth the Wait

Noel Gallagher Insists His Feud With Brother Liam Won't Affect Oasis' Legacy

Noel Gallagher Insists His Feud With Brother Liam Won't Affect Oasis' Legacy

Bonnie Tyler Regained Confidence After Tina Turner's 'The Best' Cover Became Big Hit

Bonnie Tyler Regained Confidence After Tina Turner's 'The Best' Cover Became Big Hit

Weezer's Big Hit 'Hash Pipe' Originally Given to Ozzy Osbourne

Weezer's Big Hit 'Hash Pipe' Originally Given to Ozzy Osbourne

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

My Chemical Romance Unveils Full Line-Up of 2022 Extended World Tour

My Chemical Romance Unveils Full Line-Up of 2022 Extended World Tour

Miley Cyrus to Headline Pride Concert Special After Striking Big Deal With NBCUniversal

Miley Cyrus to Headline Pride Concert Special After Striking Big Deal With NBCUniversal

NCT Team Up with Mark Burnett for New Competition Show to Search for American Member

NCT Team Up with Mark Burnett for New Competition Show to Search for American Member

Rag'n'Bone Man Rules U.K. Albums Chart With 'Life by Misadventure'

Rag'n'Bone Man Rules U.K. Albums Chart With 'Life by Misadventure'

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Olly Alexander Feels Free as Solo Artist

Olly Alexander Feels Free as Solo Artist

Metallica to Headline Louder Than Life Fest, Mavis Staples to Perform at Libera Awards

Metallica to Headline Louder Than Life Fest, Mavis Staples to Perform at Libera Awards