Artist of the Week: J. Cole

The 'Cole World' rapper is off to a bright start as he's gearing up for his next album after his soulful new single 'Interlude' rules numerous music streaming services.

May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - J. Cole made a wave as he's back with new music. The 36-year-old rapper dropped "Interlude", a soulful hip-hop single with melodic flow from his much-anticipated new studio album. He rapped about his personal struggles and journey to become one of the standouts in the music game.

A follow-up to 2020's single "The Climb Back", the song bowed at No. 1 on the daily U.S. Spotify chart with nearly 2.5 million streams. It also debuted at No. 5 on the Global Spotify chart with over 4 million worldwide opening day streams on the "Music for Everyone" streaming platform.

Overall, the track raked in approximately 8.5 million on-demand audio streams in the first day of release across all prominent streaming services. It ruled the U.S. and Global Apple Music charts and broke into the Top 10 on the all-genre U.S. iTunes listing with respectable interest on the sales front.

Both "The Climb Back" and "Interlude" are expected to be included in "The Off-Season". The new project reunited him with longtime producer T-Minus. It's J. Cole's sixth studio installment to follow up his 2018 LP "KOD", which made No. 1 entry on Billboard Hot 200 three years ago.

In a recent interview with Complex, the producer talked about the rapper's vision for the upcoming album, "Cole is tapped into every aspect of the creation of the record. He writes all of his own music, writes all of the songs. He produces, he mixes; he's super involved."

"And at times, he goes through these eras of being focused on some things more than others. But all around, he's just that guy who's very grounded when it comes to the creation of the entire record, which is dope because when I create with him, he's very much directing where he wants the record to go. In most cases, when I work with an artist, I have to do a lot more of the directing."