Bruce Willis, John Travolta Reunite for 'Paradise City' While '365 Days' Main Cast Return for Sequel

WENN/Netflix Movie

The two 'Pulp Fiction' actors are set to have an onscreen reunion for Chuck Russell's new film while Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka are back for a '365 Days' sequel.

May 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Pulp Fiction" stars Bruce Willis and John Travolta are reteaming for a new action film.

Sources tell Deadline the actors have signed on for "The Scorpion King" director Chuck Russell's "Paradise City", which starts shooting next week (begs17May21) in Maui, Hawaii.

Willis will play a bounty hunter trying to bring down Travolta's crime boss character, who murdered his father.

Thai actress and model Praya Lundberg has landed the lead female role.

Meanwhile, Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka are reprising their roles for two sequels to hit erotic movie "365 Days", which are set to film back to back over the summer.

The Polish project was one of Netflix's biggest global hits during the pandemic last year (20), and now fans can look forward to at least another two films.

Magdalena Lamparska is also returning while model and actor Simone Susinna is joining the cast.

Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes will also be back as directors, according to Deadline.

In the first movie, a Polish woman is kidnapped by a Sicilian gangster who gives her a year to fall in love with him.

The series was heavily criticised for romanticising sexual assault and 95,000 people signed a petition urging Netflix bosses to remove the film from the streaming service, but fans tuned in in droves to watch the titillating drama.

Unfortunately, the movie won Worst Screenplay at the Golden Raspberry Awards. It was also nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel, Worst Director for Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, Worst Actor for Michele Morrone, and Worst Actress for Anna-Maria Sieklucka.