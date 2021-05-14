 
 

Emily Blunt Admits Decision to Give Up on Black Widow Role Was A 'Heartbreaker' for Her

When making a virtual appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show', the 'A Quiet Place' actress admits that she actually had to turn down the offer since she was contracted to do 'Gulliver's Travels'.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emily Blunt is sharing her side of the story on coming close to being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Around one decade after having to give up on the Black Widow role, the "A Quiet Place" actress confessed the decision was a "heartbreaker" for her.

In the Tuesday, May 11 episode of "The Howard Stern Show", the 38-year-old was asked about the real reason why she turned down the role, which later went to Scarlett Johansson. "I actually do want to clean up the story," she said before revealing, "I was contracted to do 'Gulliver's Travels'. I didn't want to do 'Gulliver's Travels'."

Elaborating further on the issue, the "Mary Poppins Returns" actress told host Howard Stern, "It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make and they mean so much to me, the films that I do." She further admitted, "So that was tough."

On the contract situation, Emily commented, "It irked my heart for it to have happened in the first place, but I ended up trying to, I will always try and make the best of any situation for sure." The actress wife of John Krasinski went on to stress that she had a good time on the "Gulliver's Travels" set as saying, "There are a lot of really lovely people who were heaven to work with."

Elsewhere in the interview, Emily also set the record straight on rumors about her playing the Invisible Woman in the Marvel reboot of "Fantastic Four". When Howard suggested that superhero movies might be "beneath" her, she argued, "It's not that it's beneath me. It's not, because I love 'Iron Man', and I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing."

On the reason why, the Emily Charlton of "The Devil Wears Prada" went on to explain, "I don't know if superheroes are for me." She added, "They're not up to my alley. I think it's been exhausted. We are inundated. It's not that it's only the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well."

Still, the "Edge of Tomorrow" star insisted, "It's not to say that I would never to play one. It would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character." She further concluded, "In general, I don't race to see superhero movies. They leave me feeling a little bit cold. I can't explain it. I can't get in there."

