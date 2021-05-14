Kim Kardashian Keeps Children Busy and Creative Amid Kanye West Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to be in 'a great headspace and moving on' as she spends most of her time with her family following her split from the 'Runaway' rapper.

May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian puts her focus on her family amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kanye West. Months after filing for divorce, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is reported to have moved on by keeping her children busy and creative.

"Kim is really focused on her family at this time," a source told ET about the 40-year-old's current activities. The insider went on to add, "Kim has been with the kids majority of the time. The kids and her enjoy doing outdoor activities together and they all spend a ton of time with their cousins. Kim loves keeping them busy, creative, and on the go."

The source further stated that Kim "is continuing to be a great mom and focusing on work." Claiming that the mother of four "is back to feeling like herself again" and "is in a great headspace," the source elaborated, "She has a ton of upcoming projects that she is super excited about. Her life is definitely on the upswing."

Kim has indeed been focusing on her family lately. On Thursday, May 13, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her and her family. Posting a photo of her being joined by sister Kylie Jenner and mother Kris Jenner by the pool, she wrote a simple caption that read, "Family Forever."

The post came just three days after she wrote a sweet yet hilarious Mother's Day tribute to Kris. Poking fun at the constant presence of vodka in the momager's life, she penned, "Seriously though you manage to raise 6 kids and make it look so easy. I now understand why vodka has been such a constant in your life. I respect it tho! LOL. I love u mom!!! More than you will ever know!"

Kim has been married to Kanye since 2014. After nearly seven years of marriage and months of speculations, the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She and the "Runaway" rapper share 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm together.