Katy Perry Travels Through Time With Pikachu in 'Electric' Music Video

The Pikachu-themed song will be included in 'Pokemon 25: The Album', which also features contributions from J Balvin and Post Malone, in celebration of 25th anniversary of the franchise.

May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry is sending shock wave of powerful delight with her newly-released song "Electric" and its accompanying music video. Released in conjunction with the 25th anniversary celebration of Pokemon, the song is clearly inspired by Pikachu, the most well-known Electric-type Pokemon, which is featured as Perry's companion in the music video.

In the more-than-three-minute clip, the "Firework" songstress is seen singing to a computer-animated Pikachu on top of a lighthouse. She and her Pokemon companion later travel back in time to follow her younger self, who seems to be still struggling to achieve her dream.

A young Perry is seen performing with Pichu at a farmer's market, reflecting the start of the singer's real-life musical career. The present-day Perry secretly helps encourage her younger self not to give up and lead her to a singing competition that offers a life-changing opportunity.

The 36-year-old singer said in a statement of the music video directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, "Pikachu is the evolved form of Pichu, so in the video, you see the younger version of me with Pichu and myself in the present day with Pikachu. We both evolve, yet retain a sense of playfulness."

She also explained her connection to the franchise earlier this year, "Pokemon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokemon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokemon on the street with Pokemon GO."

Perry wrote "Electric" with the Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion. "When I visited the Pokemon Cafe while touring Japan, I got so nostalgic. It took me back to my junior high years. So when I got the call to be a part of the 25th anniversary celebration alongside Post Malone and J Balvin, I was elated," she said of being involved in the franchise's anniversary celebration. "The song's themes-resilience, igniting your inner light-have guided my life and also parallel Pokemon's story and characters."

"Electric" will be included in "Pokemon 25: The Album", which also features Post Malone's cover of Hootie & the Blowfish's song "Only Wanna Be With You" and a contribution from J Balvin. The compilation record will hit the shelves this fall via Capitol Records.