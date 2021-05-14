Katie Holmes Splits From Emilio Vitolo Jr. After 8 Months Without Any Drama

Instagram Celebrity

After finding out that her romantic relationship with the restauranteur 'didn't work out,' the former 'Dawson's Creek' star is confirmed to have parted ways 'amicably' with him.

AceShowbiz - Katie Holmes has called it quits on her romantic relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr. Eight months after she began dating the restauranteur, the former "Dawson's Creek" star was reported to have split with her boyfriend without any drama involved.

"The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends," a representative for the 42-year-old actress informed Us Weekly on Thursday, May 13. While her rep did not offer further details, a source confirmed there was no bad blood between the two. "Their relationship fizzled," the source stated. "They figured out they're better off as friends. There's no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they're still friends."

"Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together - it just simply didn't work out," the source further claimed, revealing that the breakup between the "Batman Begins" actress and the restauranteur happened about two weeks ago. The source added, "She's focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects."

Reports that there might be trouble in paradise for Katie and Emilio first surfaced in April. A source spilled to Us Weekly, "They've agreed to give each other space. They both have a lot of commitments piling up." Adding to it, another source informed In Touch Weekly, "Emilio is head over heels in love with Katie, but she's told him to slow down. She feels that their relationship is moving too fast. He really wants to make things work so is giving her some space."

Katie first sparked dating rumors with Emilio in early September 2020. At the time, they were photographed enjoying dinner together at the Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in SoHo. Later in December, the pair made their relationship Instagram official as the chef declared his love for the actress when he celebrated her 42nd birthday.

Alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of the two, Emilio wrote a romantic note that read, "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person [love]. Every time I see your face it makes me smile." The 33-year-old chef added, "Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"

Katie's relationship with Emilio was her first long-term one since breaking up with ex Jamie Foxx in 2019. The former "Dawson's Creek" star dated the "Django Unchained" actor for several years before they called it quits.