Armie Hammer's New Girlfriend Helps 'Turn' His Life Around Amid Rape Allegations

The 'Call Me by Your Name' actor is reported to have already introduced his dental hygienist girlfriend Lisa Perejma to his parents after dating for three months.

May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer's new girlfriend is uncovered to have been bringing positive change in his life. The 34-year-old actor is said to be "happier and healthier" than ever thanks to his dental hygienist girlfriend Lisa Perejma, whom he has been dating while in the Cayman Islands.

According to Daily Mail, a source with close ties to the embattled star reveals he and his Canadian girlfriend have been dating for three months and she she has "really helped turn Armie's life around." The source gushes, "Armie's happier and healthier than I've seen him in a long time."

The great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer is apparently confident with his new relationship as the source says, "He's even introduced her to his father and stepmother - it won't be long until she meets his kids."

Armie's new romance was unveiled earlier this month. PEOPLE, which broke the news, reported that "they were recently on a 'staycation' out East, the other side of the island from where they live." A source additionally told the news outlet of the new lovebirds, "They seem happy and comfortable with each other. They seem to have lots of friends and she introduces him to any friends who haven't met him before when they are out."

While he remains mum on reports of his dating life, Armie was spotted with a female companion, who is now believed to be Lisa, at seafood restaurant called Over The Edge Cafe in the Cayman Islands back in March. He has also been caught liking Lisa's pictures on her Instagram account, which is set private.

Armie has been in the Cayman Islands since December, after the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed he's being investigated in a sexual-assault case. In a March press conference, the actor's ex Effie accused him of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during a four-year on/off relationship.

Armie's attorney, however, Andrew Brettler has denied the accusation, claiming, "Her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations." The lawyer confidently added, "With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."