Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

The 'Dawson's Creek' actress and her beau, chef Emilio Vitolo, Jr., show off a public display of affection on social media as they celebrate her birthday together.

  • Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katie Holmes is celebrating her 42nd birthday by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

The Batman Begins star has been linked to chef Emilio Vitolo, Jr. since September (20), and on Friday (18Dec20), he shared a sweet black and white shot of the couple on Instagram in honour of the actress' special day.

In the snap, a smiling Holmes sits on Vitolo, Jr.'s lap and looks back at her man.

"The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person," he captioned the image. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"

Holmes reposted the picture on her Instagram Story timeline, marking the first time she has publicly acknowledged their romance.

Tom Cruise's ex-wife previously enjoyed a fiercely private relationship with Jamie Foxx for six years until 2019.

The news of Holmes' happy home life emerges amid reports linking Cruise to his new "Mission: Impossible" co-star Hayley Atwell although sources tell People.com the actors are not actually dating.

Katie Holmes turned 42 on December 18. "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!" the birthday girl commented on her boyfriend's picture while adding a string of love emojis.

She also received well wishes from family and friends including designer Zac Posen. "Thank you for all the birthday love," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Katie got divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012 after six years of marriage. She has the custody of their daughter Suri. She left Scientology and returned to the Roman Catholic Church following her divorce.

