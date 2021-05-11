Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

WENN/Apega/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Rumor has it it was the 'Justice League' star who started reaching out to his ex-fiancee while she was in the Caribbean island to film her movie 'Shotgun Wedding'.

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion reportedly started out with exchanging love letters while she was still working on her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. The "Gone Girl" actor and the "Hustlers" star had reportedly been in contact for over two months before they were spotted vacationing together.

Sources with alleged direct knowledge spill to TMZ that it was the Batman of "Zack Snyder's Justice League" who first reached out to his former fiancee in February. He reportedly sent her emails while she was in the Dominican Republic to film her new movie "Shotgun Wedding".

It's said that "the tone of the emails wasn't just friendly ... but more loving and longing for Jen." For instance, the sources claim Ben gushed about how beautiful the "On the Floor" songstress looked in pictures which captured her in the Caribbean island. The 48-year-old actor/director allegedly also expressed his wish that he could be down there with her.

J.Lo, in return, reportedly praised Ben's writing and replied to him that he could be able to "own her heart" with his pen. Their email exchange was said lasting during the duration of J.Lo's movie shoot, which wrapped in late April.

The sources, however, note that there was no physical contact or meeting between the two during this time as J.Lo was still with Alex, who was seen visiting her in the Dominican Republic despite rumors of their rocky romance at the time. It wasn't until mid-April that J.Lo and A-Rod announced their split in a statement to "Today" show.

Just two weeks later, Ben and Jen sparked reconciliation rumors after he was spotted making several visits to her house. Despite initial reports which claimed that the two were just being "friendly," they were later reportedly seen at the Big Sky Resort in Montana this past weekend.

On Monday, May 10, pictures surfaced of Ben and Jen exiting a private plane after they landed in Los Angeles. The two were seen leaving together in an SUV.