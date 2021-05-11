Talib Kweli Attacks Noname for Defending His Alleged Harassment Victim

Instagram Celebrity

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Talib Kweli and Noname exchanged insults on social media after the latter defended a woman who claimed to be harassed by Talib. The back-and-forth started after a Twitter user shared a screenshot of Talib attacking Noname in an Instagram post.

"Last year the rapper No Name compared me to Tory Lanez because she took the word of some stranger on the internet that I ‘harass black women nonstop.’ No Name is far from the only prominent person who fell for this," so Talib wrote in the post.

He went on to say, "Because I defended myself, my family and other hiphop artists families, I was compared to someone who allegedly shot a black woman." He clarified, "I've never shot anyone."

In response to her being compared to R. Kelly, Talib said, "This morning, I was compared to R Kelly because of this. I've never raped anyone. But after seeing that R Kelly comparison, I thought, what would a person have to ignore and forget about me to believe that I was capable of such behavior? So many people in this culture were willing to completely throw me away on the lies of a stranger they never met, a stranger that has no reputation for adding anything at all to this culture."

Catching wind of the post, Noname reacted, "lmao this is a lie." She insisted that Talib "was harassing a black woman online for like 3 weeks and myself and other women called that s**t out. no one called him tory lanez. why are so many men this unwell ?"

Later, Noname apparently went on to Talib's Instagram account to clarify that she "never called you tory lanez. don't lie on my name it's really uncalled for." It didn't take long before Talib replied, "Re-read what I wrote. I didn'y say you called me Tory Lanez. I wrote you compared me to Tory Lanez. Which you absolutely did."

"Your exact words were 'praying for Megan and all black womyn globaly. Watching black men joke about her shooting as as a call to action to harm more black woman hurts in a way I'm not smart enough to articulate. And the silence from rappers as Talib Kweli harassed a Black woman for weeks, disgusting.' Those are your words. I didn't deserve to be in that tweet about Tory," he added.

Meanwhile, in the caption, Talib doubled down on his remarks, "Why is No Name lying tho? So she can lie and tell her supporters that I harassed a black woman for weeks, offer NO proof of this lie, cite not one source for proof, but I can't mention that she lied on me while chastising Black men for allegedly not speaking up about Tory Lanez? She purposefully tried to portray me as an enabler of violence against Black women. I was a fan of this artist. That's starting to change."