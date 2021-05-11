Samira Wiley Celebrates Mother's Day With Wife by Announcing 1st Child's Arrival

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Orange Is the New Black' alum and Lauren Morelli, who welcomed daughter George Elizabeth one month prior, introduce the baby girl to the world by sharing a picture of the newborn grasping their fingers.

AceShowbiz - Samira Wiley and wife have officially become first-time parents. When celebrating Mother's Day, the former "Orange Is the New Black" star announced that she and Lauren Morelli have welcomed their first child together.

On Sunday, May 6, the 34-year-old star shared on Instagram a picture of her baby daughter grasping her and her wife's fingers. She captioned it, "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child - our gorgeous daughter, George."

"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," the new mom went on raving. "George Elizabeth 4.11.2021."

"The Handmaid's Tale" actress' post has since been flooded with positive comments from her famous friends. One in particular was Jackie Cruz who gushed, "I'm so happy for you guys." AzMarie Livingston simply exclaimed, "Congratulations." Laura Linney, meanwhile, sent out three heart emojis.

Also sharing the exciting news was Samira's wife, Lauren. Putting out the similar picture on her own Instagram page, she penned, "4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21."

Samira and Lauren, who first met on the set of "Orange Is the New Black", tied the knot in March 2017 in Palm Springs, California. On the reason why they chose the location, it was where the "OITNB" writer proposed to her now-wife with an asscher-cut diamond engagement ring in October 2016.

In March 2021, Samira commemorated their 4th wedding anniversary by sharing a black-and-white picture from their nuptials. "4 years down. Whole lot more to go. Life is f**king breathtaking with you, @lomorelli. Happy Anniversary, babygirl," she wrote in the accompanying message.