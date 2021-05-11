 
 

Adele's Estranged Father Passed Away at 57

Mark Evans, who had been battling bowel cancer since 2013, had a fractured relationship with the 'Hello' singer after he walked out on her mother when she was just three years old.

AceShowbiz - Adele's estranged father, Mark Evans, has died, aged 57. A source tells The Sun newspaper Evans lost his battle with cancer.

The singer has spoken of her fractured relationship with her father several times in the past, after Mark walked out on Adele's mother, Penny, when the singer was just three.

Adele previously admitted she didn't "hate" her father, but their relationship deteriorated further as her stardom grew.

In 2013, Mark revealed he was battling bowel cancer and feared he would never meet his grandson, eight-year-old Angelo. However, the singer's father claimed in 2015 that they had patched up their issues.

Mark even called the feud a "misunderstanding," but those claims were countered by Adele in a speech at the 2017 Grammy Awards, in which she told her manager that she loved him "like I would love my dad."

She said, "Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him. And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything. We've been together for 10 years, and I love you like you're my dad.

"I love you so, so much. I don't love my dad, that's the thing. That doesn't mean a lot," she added. "I love you like I would love my dad."

Adele has yet to issue any statement regarding Mark's passing. Meanwhile, a source told The Sun, "Mark's family are of course very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end. He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly it had been too long."

