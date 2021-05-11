First 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Trailer Highlights the Birth of Supervillain

Movie

Narrated by Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, the video sees the psychotic serial killer turning into the host of a murderous alien symbiote after undergoing an experiment.

AceShowbiz - The long-awaited sequel to "Venom" is closer to seeing the light of day. After being greenlit in 2018 following the release of the first movie, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is now only months away from its release date, with the first official trailer having been shared for viewing pleasure.

The video opens with a look at the messy eating habit of Venom which now has become part of the daily routines of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock. The trailer continues to show the duality of Eddie's personality as seen from the eyes of others, particularly the owner of a convenience store that he frequently visits.

While the scenes continue to show Eddie, the video features narration by Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady who seemingly speaks to Eddie, "I've been thinking about you, Eddie. Because, you and I are the same. Every decision we ever make ...who do we leave behind? And how do we leave them?"

"Waiting in the darkness for the rescuer who never comes," he continues as the scene pans to the psychotic serial killer in jail. "Welcome back, Eddie Brock. It's been a long time. Missed you ... so much."

The trailer then shows Cletus becoming an object of experiment during which he gets a lethal injection that turns him into the host of an murderous alien symbiote known as Carnage. A brief glimpse of the supervillain flashes several times as he appears to be threatening that "soon come chaos."

In "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", Hardy returns as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan, a detective hoping to use the connection between Eddie and Cletus in order to find the remains of Cletus' murder victims.

The movie is due out in theaters on September 24.