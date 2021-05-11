 
 

Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union Send Love to Lisa Vidal in the Wake of Son's Tragic Death

Weeks after 28-year-old Scott Cohen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the 'Being Mary Jane' actress shares her grief online, admitting that her heart is 'shattered into 1 million pieces.'

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union have shared messages of support for actress Lisa Vidal after revealing she is mourning the death of her eldest son.

Vidal went public with her heartache on Sunday, May 9 as Americans celebrated Mother's Day, revealing she was struggling to come to terms with the loss of her firstborn, 28-year-old Scott Cohen.

According to Radar Online, the aspiring musician and bodybuilder died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on April 11.

Former "ER" star Vidal shared a slideshow of photos of Scott from over the years and explained his passing had left a hole in her heart.

"My dear friends... my heart is broken, shattered into 1 million pieces.... I'm in catastrophic grief...," she began. "I'm sharing with you that my beautiful baby boy, my angel, my sweet son is gone... a piece of my heart has been torn away... my beloved Scott Jarred Cohen passed away."

Vidal then shared a few words to her child, explaining how she "very much treasured" life as his mother, calling it "the greatest gift of all, the greatest treasure, the greatest honor, the greatest present that God could give us..."

"You will always and forever be in my heart...," she continued. "It was an honor to be your mom, thank you son for choosing me and blessing me with your life, love, and gift. You're my angel... Rest In Peace my son... I will see you again and we will dance and hug forever [sic]..."

Among the followers sending their condolences were Longoria, who posted, "To the best mama out there, may Scott Rest In Peace. Love you my sweet Lisa," and Vidal's former "Being Mary Jane" co-star Union, who wrote, "I love you & I [love] Scott. We are here for you mama!"

Fellow actresses Taraji P. Henson, Holly Robinson Peete, Essence Atkins and Francia Raisa also left supportive comments under the sad tribute.

Vidal shared Scott with her husband, real estate agent Jay Cohen. The couple is also parents to Max, 23, and Olivia, 18.

