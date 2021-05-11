 
 

Johnny Solinger Pleaded for Donations Amid Battle With Liver Failure

Johnny Solinger Pleaded for Donations Amid Battle With Liver Failure
The former lead vocalist of Skid Row reveals that he is in pretty bad shape in a Facebook post, explaining that it is very difficult for him to get proper care since he does not have health insurance.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Skid Row rocker Johnny Solinger has appealed to fans for donations to help cover his medical care as he battles liver failure in hospital.

The singer, who performed with the band for 16 years until 2015, went public with his health crisis on Facebook on Saturday, May 8, revealing he is in pretty bad shape.

"It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what's going on with me and my health," he began. "I have been hospitalized for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good."

Solinger went on to explain the extent of his current treatment, which is costing more than he can afford.

"As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it's very difficult to get proper care without it," he shared.

"I am currently under at least seven different medications and I need to have my abdomen drained off fluid that gets accumulated every couple of days. I have lost a lot of strength and will require physical therapy as well [sic]."

He then asked willing devotees to help him set up a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the cost of his mounting medical treatment, and added, "I appreciate and want you all to keep me in your thoughts and send me all the healing vibes you can, but I get exhausted easily so I will ask you to please not call or text unless absolutely necessary. But please, if you can help in this difficult time, I will wholeheartedly appreciate it."

His friend, Brian Lawrence, has since launched a GoFundMe page to raise $100,000 (£72,000) to contribute towards hospital bills.

By Monday morning, early contributors had raised $1,850 (£1,330) towards the goal.

