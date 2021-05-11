 
 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Convinced Racism Played a Part in Her Sexiest Female List Exclusion

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Convinced Racism Played a Part in Her Sexiest Female List Exclusion
Instagram
Celebrity

Calling for more diversity in every workplace, the Little Mix member speaks out against Capital FM bosses ahead of the release of her new BBC documentary 'Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power'.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Leigh-Anne Pinnock is convinced racism forced her off Capital FM's sexiest female list for years.

The Little Mix star spoke out against radio station bosses ahead of the release of her new BBC documentary "Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power", admitting the fact her bandmates were included every year made her feel something wasn't "right".

"There was one time when a radio station, they were doing 'sexiest female'. They'd do it every year and all the other girls had been nominated every single year except for me," explained the "Black Magic" star. "And it got to maybe 2017 or something and I finally got nominated."

She added, "It's these little things that you look back on and you think, 'There's something not right here.' "

  See also...

The singer, who is expecting her first child with fiance Andre Gray, finally won Capital's Sexiest Female in 2018, but insists there was a reason she hadn't been nominated for so many years while bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall were.

"Racism is in every single industry. There needs to be more diversity in every workplace," said Leigh-Anne, reported the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Leigh-Anne has been vocal on the topic of racism. Back in March, she applauded Meghan Markle for coming forward about the racism she had to deal with as a member of the royal family. "Meghan has been dragged from the start and we have all witnessed it," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"I praise her strength and determination for speaking out on her experiences showing the underlying racism lying within the royal establishment," the 29-year-old continued. "I praise [Prince] Harry for standing by his wife and child and being brave enough to say enough is enough, we're out."

You can share this post!

Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union Send Love to Lisa Vidal in the Wake of Son's Tragic Death

Taylor Swift's Plea to Vote in 2018 Midterm Elections Becomes Inspiration for AP Exam Question
Related Posts
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Feels Good to Finally Embrace Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Feels Good to Finally Embrace Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Bares Huge Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Her First Child

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Bares Huge Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Her First Child

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Applauds Meghan Markle for Strength in Speaking Out About Underlying Racism

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Applauds Meghan Markle for Strength in Speaking Out About Underlying Racism

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Left Starstruck by Rihanna at Brit Awards

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Left Starstruck by Rihanna at Brit Awards

Most Read
Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy
Celebrity

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Daniel Dae Kim Admits to Causing Fellow Plane Passengers Distress

Daniel Dae Kim Admits to Causing Fellow Plane Passengers Distress

Jake Gyllenhaal Spotted Walking Hand-in-Hand With Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu During Rare Public Outing

Jake Gyllenhaal Spotted Walking Hand-in-Hand With Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu During Rare Public Outing