Leigh-Anne Pinnock Convinced Racism Played a Part in Her Sexiest Female List Exclusion

Calling for more diversity in every workplace, the Little Mix member speaks out against Capital FM bosses ahead of the release of her new BBC documentary 'Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power'.

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Leigh-Anne Pinnock is convinced racism forced her off Capital FM's sexiest female list for years.

The Little Mix star spoke out against radio station bosses ahead of the release of her new BBC documentary "Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power", admitting the fact her bandmates were included every year made her feel something wasn't "right".

"There was one time when a radio station, they were doing 'sexiest female'. They'd do it every year and all the other girls had been nominated every single year except for me," explained the "Black Magic" star. "And it got to maybe 2017 or something and I finally got nominated."

She added, "It's these little things that you look back on and you think, 'There's something not right here.' "

The singer, who is expecting her first child with fiance Andre Gray, finally won Capital's Sexiest Female in 2018, but insists there was a reason she hadn't been nominated for so many years while bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall were.

"Racism is in every single industry. There needs to be more diversity in every workplace," said Leigh-Anne, reported the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Leigh-Anne has been vocal on the topic of racism. Back in March, she applauded Meghan Markle for coming forward about the racism she had to deal with as a member of the royal family. "Meghan has been dragged from the start and we have all witnessed it," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"I praise her strength and determination for speaking out on her experiences showing the underlying racism lying within the royal establishment," the 29-year-old continued. "I praise [Prince] Harry for standing by his wife and child and being brave enough to say enough is enough, we're out."