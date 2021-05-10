DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Music

The 14-track set, which was released on April 30 via We the Best/Epic Records, earns with 93,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 6.

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled reigns the Billboard 200 chart after his latest album "Khaled Khaled" debuts at No. 1 on the chart. The 14-track set, which was released on April 30 via We the Best/Epic Records, earns with 93,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 6, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 76,000 which equals to 106.87 million on-demand streams of the album's tracks. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 14,000 with 3,000 being in the form of TEA units. The album marks the "I'm the One" rapper's third No. 1 album.

Back to the chart, Moneybagg Yo's "A Gangsta's Pain" is at No. 2 in its second week with 70,000 equivalent album units earned. Trailing behind is Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" stays steady at No. 3 with 53,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber's "Justice" ascends one spot from No. 5 to No. 4 with 42,000 equivalent album units.

Young Thug's "Slime Language 2" dips 3 rangs from No. 2 to No. 5 after earning 40,000 equivalent album units. Rod Wave's "SoulFly" is a non-mover at No. 6 with a little more than 35,000 units. As for Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia", it rises from No. 8 to No. 7 for its 12th straight week in the top 10 as it earns nearly 35,000 units. Pop Smoke's former leader "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon"t takes the No. 8 position with 32,000 equivalent album units.

The Weeknd's "After Hours" falls from No. 7 to No. 9 with nearly 32,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 chart this week is Thomas Rhett's new album "Country Again (Side A)" after earning 30,000 units.

