 
 

Trey Songz Investigated for Accusation of Him Injuring Woman's Hand in Hit-and-Run Incident

Trey Songz Investigated for Accusation of Him Injuring Woman's Hand in Hit-and-Run Incident
Instagram
Celebrity

A female driver has alleged that the 'Bottoms Up' hitmaker hurt her hand with his car when he sped off after bumping his car into hers just after midnight on May 6.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - R&B star Trey Songz has a new legal issue on his hands after he was accused of injuring a woman during a hit-and-run incident.

The "Bottoms Up" hitmaker reportedly became embroiled in an argument with a female driver shortly after midnight on Thursday, May 6, and as the altercation escalated, Songz allegedly bumped his car into hers, prompting the woman to get out of her vehicle to confront him.

However, the singer was apparently not interested in discussing the incident further and is accused of speeding off, hitting her hand with his car in the process.

The alleged victim called the police over the altercation, which was registered as a hit-and-run.

  See also...

The woman was not hospitalized as she declined medical attention, according to TMZ. It's unclear where the clash took place, but the incident is now under investigation.

Representatives for Songz have yet to officially comment on the claims, but a source close to the star has denied any wrongdoing.

The news emerges days after Songz was slapped with a lawsuit, accusing him of punching a bartender at a Cardi B concert in Hollywood in 2019, a week after prosecutors in Missouri declined to pursue charges following an alleged fight with a police officer at an American football game in January.

Songz's altercation with the cop took place during a football game between the Kansas City Chief with the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. A video capturing the incident saw the 36-year-old rapper throwing a punch on the cop's head which resulted him in being pinned to a seat.

Kansas City Police Department officials claimed that the incident happened since the "All This Love" singer refused to comply to the stadium's face mask regulations. A video, however, revealed that he pulled down his mask to eat a cup of french fries, which was allowed.

You can share this post!

DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra Get Engaged Despite Her Hesitation
Related Posts
Trey Songz Slapped With Battery Lawsuit for Allegedly Punching Bartender at 2019 Concert

Trey Songz Slapped With Battery Lawsuit for Allegedly Punching Bartender at 2019 Concert

Trey Songz Will Face No Charge Following Fight With Cop

Trey Songz Will Face No Charge Following Fight With Cop

Trey Songz Caught Getting Cozy With Cydney Christine After Controversial Spitting Video

Trey Songz Caught Getting Cozy With Cydney Christine After Controversial Spitting Video

Trey Songz Called Out for Spitting in Two Women's Mouths Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Trey Songz Called Out for Spitting in Two Women's Mouths Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Most Read
Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case
Celebrity

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

Donald Trump Reportedly Tries to Sneak Around Twitter After Being Banned Permanently

Donald Trump Reportedly Tries to Sneak Around Twitter After Being Banned Permanently

50 Cent Takes a Dig at Floyd Mayweather's Hair After Jake Paul Brawl

50 Cent Takes a Dig at Floyd Mayweather's Hair After Jake Paul Brawl

Matthew Perry's Dating App Match Kicked Out of Raya After Posting Her Video Call With the Star

Matthew Perry's Dating App Match Kicked Out of Raya After Posting Her Video Call With the Star