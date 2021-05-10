 
 

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight Team Up for Mother's Day Special

Music

The two iconic female musicians have joined forces to headline a special star-studded Pass the Mic jam session hosted by DJ Cassidy to celebrate Mother's Day.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beloved music icons Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are joining forces to headline DJ Cassidy's Mother's Day music special.

The producer will stage his latest star-studded Pass the Mic jam session on U.S. network BET on Sunday night (09May21), and he will be treating viewers to a very special set with the soul legends.

"I've been wanting to ask Patti LaBelle to do (Pass the Mic), and I've always had this dream of having a Mother's Day episode, so I saved that call, and I'm so happy I did," he told the New York Post's Page Six. "If you're having Patti LaBelle, it's only right that you have Gladys Knight."

The old friends were previously brought together online to face off in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's "Verzuz" hits battle last year (20).

  See also...

Added Cassidy, "They represent the epitome of love and all that is motherhood and womanhood. I could not have put on the celebration without them. They exude the spirits and feelings of emotion and love."

LaBelle and Knight won't be the only celebrities featured in the holiday celebration - a total of 15 artists will be taking part, including Vanessa Williams.

"I've passed the mic to 153 legendary R&B and soul artists since I created it last year," the DJ shared of the series, which he initially launched online during the COVID-19 shutdown.

"This one is special and unique in many ways because it's celebrating mothers and women. It's going to be ballad-centric... some of the most iconic ballads of all time. We will all rock side to side with hands in the air, and that's what's going to make this show special."

"It's a 30-minute special. Turn the lights down low. Light the candles and turn your music up loud," he suggested of the show, which premieres at 9pm ET.

