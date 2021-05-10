Vanessa Hudgens Admits She Made the First Move on Boyfriend Cole Tucker

AceShowbiz - Actress/singer Vanessa Hudgens is still pinching herself at finding love with baseball star Cole Tucker during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "High School Musical" star, who went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on Valentine's Day (14Feb21), recently revealed she and her man first connected during a virtual group meditation session late last year (20).
Now Vanessa is offering up a few more details about how their first meeting came about, not long after she briefly "gave up" on any hopes of finding a new partner in the midst of the COVID crisis.
"It's so weird, believe me - I still cannot get over the fact that it happened, because I remember in quarantine, I was like, 'Cool, I'm single now and I can't meet anybody...,' " she shared on America's "The Drew Barrymore Show".
"I was like, 'I'll guess I'll go on a dating app?' but I always said I'll never go on a dating app, and then I found myself on a dating app and I was like, 'I hate myself...!' I got off that and so I finally kinda just gave up for a minute."
However, she soon found herself intrigued by Tucker after a friend invited her to take part in a weekly meditation group online.
"They added me to a group text and everyone's sending GIFs of themselves," she explained. "It's like, Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama, and so I sent a GIF of myself and then there's like, a GIF in the group chat of a baseball player..., sliding onto a base and I thought it was a joke, so I just responded, 'Hot!' "
"And then I get on the Zoom and I'm like, 'Who is that?' I found him, and we started talking... It's wild that we found each other over Zoom."
Vanessa admits she didn't hesitate to send Tucker a private message after the group session, and she's glad everything worked out in her favour.
"I'm such a go getter - if I want something or someone, I'm going after 'em!" she laughed. "I fully just slid into his DMs (direct messages) and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you...!' "
"I think there's no shame in making the first move," Vanessa added. "Why wait for someone else to give you what you want...? Go after what you want, let him know."