Ariana Grande's Wax Figure Rocks Black Lace Two-Piece Set at Madame Tussauds Hollywood

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has been immortalized as a Madame Tussauds wax figure yet again. The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress' new likeness, which is placed at the museum's Hollywood venue, rocks a black lace two-piece set from Oasis with a matching choker and an oversize white feather jacket.

Sharing pictures of the 27-year-old's wax figure was the museum officials on their Instagram account. "You want it? We got it. Ariana Grande has arrived at Madame Tussauds Hollywood," so read the caption of the Thursday, May 6 post.

The officials also sent out a clip that gave a closer look of Ariana's replica. In the accompanying message, they penned, "The gloss? Poppin. Bottles? Bubblin. Come party with Ari at Madame Tussauds Hollywood."

Many social media users have since gushed over the statue. One person in particular raved, "FINALLY! the wax figure she deserves." Another exclaimed, "FINALLY A REALISTIC WAX FIGURE OF ARIANA." A third chimed in, "Looks like real.. this is perfect."

Ariana's wax figure is placed by The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel pool and on the penthouse roof overlooking the Hollywood Walk of Fame. By booking the "A-list room" at the hotel, fans can take a selfie with the life-size statue and "chill on a lounge and pour 'bottles of bubbles' over a pyramid of champagne glasses."

This was the second wax figure made for Ariana. In 2019, Madame Tussauds London unveiled a waxwork of her, which is dressed with an oversize sweatshirt and thigh-high boots. Unfortunately, the statue angered many of her fans as they insisted that it looks nothing like her.

One of the Arianators tweeted, "Nothing against the work, but... that's really bad." Another argued, "So many references of her nose like how do they mess up...?" A third raged, "Y'all need to melt her face a start ove (sic) because this ain't it!!" Ariana herself addressed the drama via Instagram, sending a message to the museum's officials that she just wanted to talk.