Jessie James Feels 'Super Happy' After Getting Boob Job
The former 'Eric and Jessie: Game On' star and the country singer unveils her 'new boobies' by sharing a picture of herself wearing a blue bikini on her social media account.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessie James Decker has boosted her confidence by getting a boob job. Revealing that she just went under the knife for a breast augmentation, the former "Eric and Jessie: Game On" star declared that she feels "super happy" after doing the procedure.

On Thursday, May 6, the 33-year-old shared a mirror selfie on Instagram in which she rocked a light blue bikini. She kicked off her caption by stating, "I treated myself... to new boobies! After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!"

"I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it," the country pop singer went on. "They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back ... plus some. I feel great; I'm super happy with them."

"[I] felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted it's not for everybody but it was certainly for me," she concluded her message. "I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy #YOLO."

  See also...

Jessie has since been praised by many for her transparency. One fan gushed, "Thank you for being so transparent! Beautiful inside & out." Another chimed in, "Omg Jessie! They look INCREDIBLE! Good for you." A third additionally exclaimed, "you look amazing!!! And thank you for managing realistic expectations for the women and young girls following you and being transparent!"

The "Flip My Hair" singer's post came around a week after she got candid about her struggles with chronic nerve pain. "It feels like my back and bones and muscles are all in a fight. this time it is so unbearable I had to get a shot in my back from the Dr and was given meds," she first explained.

"It is shooting pains up and down the left side of my back I cannot turn my head without wanting to cry. It's awful and it happens way too often. I get weekly therapy but I feel like I need to see a specialist (sic)," Jessie added. "I'm hoping it gets better and I can find some sort of solution because when this happens... I'm just out and feel useless and helpless. Is there anyone that has the same issue? Please give me any sort of remedy you suggest I'm open to anything and everything."

