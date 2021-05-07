 
 

Ellen DeGeneres Moves Into Courteney Cox's House After Offloading Beverly Hills House

The 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' host is living with the 'Friends' star while she and wife Portia de Rossi are looking for a new house after their home in Beverly Hills was sold.

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres has found a new Friend and housemate in Courteney Cox after selling her Beverly Hills pad.

The comic was left without a home base close to the studio where she films her daily "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and Cox was kind enough to offer her a place to stay while she and wife Portia De Rossi look for a new property.

Ellen made the reveal when Courteney stopped by her show as a guest on Thursday (06May21), stating, "The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord."

Cox corrected her, "I don't consider me a landlord. I consider myself your roommate."

Ellen then added, "I'm not having marital troubles... I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house. We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay and you were kind enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.' "

During her visit to Ellen's show, Courteney Cox also talked about the upcoming "Friends" reunion with TV co-stars like Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry.

The actress said, "It was so unbelievable, so emotional. It's an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?"

She added, "It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises - and it was fantastic. It really was."

