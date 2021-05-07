 
 

Ellie Goulding Names Newborn Baby Arthur

Ellie Goulding Names Newborn Baby Arthur
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker has revealed the name of her baby son in a post in a British newspaper, roughly a week after she delivered the bundle of joy.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding has revealed the name of her newborn son - Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

The "Burn" star and her husband Caspar Jopling recently welcomed their first child, with the new dad confirming the baby news with a photo on his Instagram Story last Sunday (02May21).

While Caspar had opted against revealing any more details, such as the tot's gender or name, further facts were announced in a post in Britain's The Times newspaper's Births, Deaths and Marriages section.

The announcement also confirmed baby Arthur's birth date as it read, "On 29th April 2021 to Elena Goulding and Caspar, a son, Arthur Ever Winter."

  See also...

Ellie announced she was pregnant last month (Apr21) as part of an at-home shoot for Vogue Magazine, revealing she discovered she was expecting while celebrating her first wedding anniversary last year (20).

The couple wed in August, 2019 at York Minster in England.

Caspar asked for privacy after his wife gave birth. "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job," he wrote. "But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you x."

Meanwhile, Ellie previously said of her pregnancy, "Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, (but) - I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it."

The pregnancy also allowed her to patch things up with her mother due to a friction following her 2019 wedding. "There was nothing really to resolve. I have seen her since the wedding but not much since the lockdowns. But she's been very good, we've all been very good. I can't wait to see my new grandchild," her mom said in a separate interview.

You can share this post!

Childish Gambino Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Grammy-Winning Song 'This Is America'

Ellen DeGeneres Moves Into Courteney Cox's House After Offloading Beverly Hills House
Related Posts
Ellie Goulding Gives Birth to First Child, Mom and Baby Are 'Healthy and Happy'

Ellie Goulding Gives Birth to First Child, Mom and Baby Are 'Healthy and Happy'

Ellie Goulding Turns to Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry for Pregnancy Advice

Ellie Goulding Turns to Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry for Pregnancy Advice

Ellie Goulding Ends Feud With Mom Amid Pregnancy

Ellie Goulding Ends Feud With Mom Amid Pregnancy

Ellie Goulding Grateful for Support and Love After Pregnancy Announcement

Ellie Goulding Grateful for Support and Love After Pregnancy Announcement

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.