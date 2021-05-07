 
 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Feels Good to Finally Embrace Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

The Little Mix singer is 'relieved' after announcing her pregnancy because she now can talk about her upcoming motherhood and doesn't have to hide her growing belly anymore.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Leigh-Anne Pinnock is "relieved" she can talk about her pregnancy now after hiding the news for months.

The Little Mix singer revealed the happy news she is expecting her first child with her fiance, soccer player Andre Gray and she admits it is a huge relief to be able to discuss it now after she had to conceal the news for "so long."

"I'm having a baby! It feels so weird saying it as I've been hiding it for so long. I just feel relieved that I can embrace my bump so I feel good," she told BBC Breakfast. "It's such sensitive information and I wanted to be the one to tell the world. This felt like the right time to bring it out and say it. It's scary... I wanted to enjoy the moment and I was scared that it was going to come out and I wasn't going to be able to control that. You want to own it yourself. I'm happy I got to release that imagery!"

The 29-year-old British star announced her baby news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself wearing a green silk bra top and skirt with her significant baby bump exposed.

In the caption she wrote to her 6.5 million followers, "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

Leigh-Anne was being interviewed alongside her bandmates - Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - as they also discussed the adjustments they've had to make since Jesy Nelson left the band.

Jade added, "You get it on with it. We've had to adapt, with changes to our existing music. It's been a weird shift but we're getting on with it.... We're making the most of it and enjoying 2021 as a three."

