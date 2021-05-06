 
 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

WENN
Celebrity

The U.K. government announces a Global Talent list that includes a number of Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe winners for the country's new points-based immigration system.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Renee Zellweger, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Reese Witherspoon are among the stars included on a Global Talent list as part of the U.K. government's new points-based immigration system.

The three actors have been granted VIP status on the list thanks to their Oscar wins, alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Susan Sarandon, while Golden Globe winner Bill Murray is also included.

Brit Award winners Beyonce and Jay-Z, Rihanna, Eminem, Ariana Grande, and Shaggy will also be on the list, which will allow them to live and work in the U.K. more easily under the Home Office reforms.

"Winners of these awards have reached the pinnacle of their career and they have so much to offer the UK," Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement.

"These important changes will give them the freedom to come and work in our world-leading arts, sciences, music, and film industries as we build back better. This is exactly what our new point-based immigration system was designed for - attracting the best and brightest based on the skills and talent they have, not where they've come from."

Winners of Oscars, Golden Globes, Nobel Prizes, the Turing Award, and other prestigious awards in the sectors of sciences, humanities, engineering, the arts and digital technology will all be able to take advantage of being on the Global Talent list - which means they only have to make a single visa application.

