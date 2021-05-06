 
 

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch
YouTube
Celebrity

The 'Midnight Sky' actor shows up at a random guy's house and stays there during lockdown, bringing with him posters and pillow with Brad Pitt's face printed on it.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Clooney is a Brad Pitt super-fan in a hilarious Omaze fundraising clip.

Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal are giving a fan the chance to stay with the couple at their home in Lake Como, Italy, to raise funds for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

And to promote the competition, "The Midnight Sky" star recorded a funny video titled "World's Worst Pandemic Roommate", which sees him standing in a bedroom plastered in posters of the "Fight Club" star and even holding a pillow with his face printed on it.

He begins, "One of my favourite things about meeting new people, is that you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom."

"In fact, by total dumb luck, I actually spent most of last year rooming with some random guy and we're basically best friends now, but don't take my word for it, just ask him."

  See also...

However, Bryon, who had just expected Clooney to pick up the Batman figure he had purchased from him online and not have to quarantine with him, responds, "Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney? No, I do not. So, basically, George Clooney swung by my house to pick up something he was buying from me on Craigslist and the stay-at-home order hit and he never left. Moral of the story is, don't use Craigslist."

The Oscar-winner can then be seen hugging his Pitt cushion.

He says, "Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away? Not throwing this out, no way, man. Thank you for giving me a place. Me and Brad."

However, Clooney had a different view on their time living together.

He adds, "It was an unforgettable time. We laughed, we learned, we lived, so naturally when the stay-at-home order was finally lifted, Byron and I knew we had a tough decision to make."

Byron then quips, "I told him to get the f**k out."

You can share this post!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Nirvana Sued for Copyright Infringement Over 'Dante's Inferno' Illustration

Related Posts
George Clooney Reveals How He and Wife Instill Philanthropy Into Their Kids

George Clooney Reveals How He and Wife Instill Philanthropy Into Their Kids

George Clooney Rules Out 'ER' Reboot, Co-Star Agrees It Would 'Cheapen' the Legacy

George Clooney Rules Out 'ER' Reboot, Co-Star Agrees It Would 'Cheapen' the Legacy

George Clooney Doesn't Dare to Cut Daughter's Hair Amid Pandemic: 'My Wife Would Kill Me!'

George Clooney Doesn't Dare to Cut Daughter's Hair Amid Pandemic: 'My Wife Would Kill Me!'

Handy George Clooney Transforms Into Family's Personal Tailor During COVID-19 Lockdown

Handy George Clooney Transforms Into Family's Personal Tailor During COVID-19 Lockdown

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture