Lil Nas X Refuses to Let His Fears of Being 'Stepping Stone' Keep Him From Dating
Entertainment Weekly Magazine/Texas Isaiah
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker talks about dating in the public eye, insisting he will continue to date although he is worried that he might be used as a stepping stone.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X worries people want to date him as a "stepping stone" to fame.

The 22-year-old star - who came out as gay two years ago - admitted dating in the public eye is difficult but he's trying not to let his "fear" of ulterior motives stop him from meeting new people and will simply take it as a "lesson learned" if things turn out to be not as they seem.

"I've honestly gotten to this point where I'm just like, okay, I hope this person actually likes me for me (and) isn't trying to use me as a stepping stone," he told Entertainment Weekly magazine.

"I've just got to a point where it's like well, even if they are (using me), then that's a lesson learned. I can't just stop meeting people because of this fear."

Nas also revealed he was worried about "alienating" his straight fans with his single "Montero" which features explicit references to gay sex, but ultimately decided they didn't truly support him if they felt offended by the track.

"At first I was really afraid of alienating any of my straight fans. But then it was kind of like, if they feel offended, they were never really here for me. They were here for whatever version of myself they made up in their head," he said.

Britney Spears Feels Happy to Be in Conservatorship and Doesn't Want It to End

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.
