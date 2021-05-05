 
 

Olivia Wilde's Temporary Restraining Order Against Stalker Made Permanent

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Booksmart' director has been granted a permanent restraining order against an obsessed male fan who allegedly stalked and harassed her and her loved ones.

  May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker has been made permanent.

The actress' request for an order protecting her, ex-partner Sudeikis and their two children from a 30-year-old man called Eric Nathanial Fuhs was granted by a judge last month (Apr21).

And now, according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ.com, the judge has signed off on making the order a three-year one - preventing Fuhs from going anywhere near the family.

The "Tron" star previously alleged that Fuhs' harassment of her began back in October (20) when he accessed a private Zoom call Wilde was on, and progressed to turning up at her house to leave notes claiming he's in a relationship with the actress.

One note, addressed to Sudeikis, explains "how she (Olivia) was unhappy in her relationship, and how she wanted to start a new relationship with me... This continued almost every day ... until January, when Harry Styles got credit for what I was doing."

Wilde is currently in a relationship with former One Direction star Styles.

Wilde added she's worried that Fuhs managed to find her house - given that she's never shared her address - and expressed concern about one of his notes which read, "I, as of March 19, 2021 am now struggling to stay sane whilst being hidden."

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles got close as they worked together in her second directorial project "Don't Worry Darling". The One Direction star was added to the cast ensemble to replace Shia LaBeouf who quit following abuse allegations made by former girlfriend FKA twigs against him.

