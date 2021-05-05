 
 

RaeLynn Expecting Baby Girl With Husband

The 27-year-old country music singer is adding mother to her resume as she announces she is pregnant with her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Josh Davis.

AceShowbiz - Country star RaeLynn is pregnant.

The singer announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Josh Davis via Instagram on her 27th birthday (04May21).

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!" she wrote. "I'm 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our BABY GIRL... excited for our world to be turned upside down in September."

RaeLynn has also opened up about motherhood to People magazine but urged magazine bosses to keep the news to themselves, so she could tell fans on her birthday.

She told the publication, "Every year is special in its own way, but what's going to make my 27th year so special on this earth is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl... It's the best birthday present!"

RaeLynn revealed she also shared her baby news with friends Katelyn Brown, Kane Brown's wife, and John Pardi's wife Summer, calling the women "some of my rocks during this quarantine year," and she has hit up fellow mums Maren Morris, Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean, and Hayley Hubbard for tips on what she'll need.

She and Davis already have their baby girl's name picked out, adding, "We agreed on it pretty quickly because it was just too perfect not to."

"We already have so much love for this little flower child. I can't wait to be her Momma and to watch Josh be her Dad," she also gushed on Instagram. "Excited for our world to be turned upside down in September cause GOD MADE GIRLS BABY."

