 
 

Dax Shepard Agrees to Take Drug Test If Kristen Bell Asks Him to

Dax Shepard Agrees to Take Drug Test If Kristen Bell Asks Him to
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Armchair Expert' host keeps drug test kits at home to assure his wife in case she ever feels unsure whether or not he's sober following his relapse last year.

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dax Shepard has agreed to take a drugs test whenever his wife Kristen Bell wants him to.

The "C.H.I.P.S." actor recently revealed he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety so, since then, he's ordered a number of tests to keep in their home in case his wife feels "nervous" so they can be upfront with one another.

Kristen told Self magazine, "(He said), 'You can drug-test me whenever you want. I'm going to buy some tests. I'm going to have them in the house. If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I'll do it, no questions asked.' "

  See also...

So far, the 40-year-old star hasn't asked her spouse to take a test and is content with the fact he just doing his best to stay sober once again.

The "Frozen" star added, "He's just good at trying, and that's all you can ask of anyone. No one's perfect. He's proven to me that he is committed to evolving and he loves personal growth."

Meanwhile, Dax Shepard previously admitted he was initially terrified to go public with his relapse.

"I had all kinds of bizarre fears, like, I have sponsors on my show, is that something that could cost me money...," he explained. "But the number one thing I was afraid to lose was... I get so much esteem out of being someone who's vocally sober and I have people who write me, 'I'm month one', or 'I'm week two', and I love that. That's my favourite thing about being in public, so I was just terrified I would lose that. I really cherish that."

You can share this post!

Olivia Wilde's Temporary Restraining Order Against Stalker Made Permanent

Michael Jackson's Estate Wins Legal Battle Against IRS
Related Posts
Dax Shepard Spills Cute Reason Why His Daughter Told Him She Wants to Be an Alcoholic

Dax Shepard Spills Cute Reason Why His Daughter Told Him She Wants to Be an Alcoholic

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dax Shepard Hesitant to Go Public With His Relapse for Fears of Letting Down Fans

Dax Shepard Hesitant to Go Public With His Relapse for Fears of Letting Down Fans

Dax Shepard Gets Candid About Kristen Bell's Role in Saving Him After Drug Relapse

Dax Shepard Gets Candid About Kristen Bell's Role in Saving Him After Drug Relapse

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture